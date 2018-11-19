What’s on the December 8 ballot?

The race for Shreveport Mayor isn’t the only election on the December 8 ballot.

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is running for re-election against Adrian Perkins. Perkins finished first with 29 percent of the vote in the November 6 election. Tyler came in second at 24 percent.

Both Tyler and Perkins faced off in a debate on KTAL NBC 6. Click here to watch the debate in its entirety.

Four runoff elections will also determine Shreveport City Council races in Districts A, B, C and D.

In District A, incumbent Willie Bradford is facing former Councilwoman Rose Wilson McCulloch.

In District B, Democrat Levette Fuller is facing Republican Wendy Vance. The winner will replace Jeff Everson.

In District C, Republicans John Nickelson and Patrick Kirton are running to replace Oliver Jenkins.

In District D, Republican Grayson Boucher is facing Democrat Versa Clark. The winner will replace Michael Corbin.

Everson, Jenkins and Corbin were prevented from running again due to term limits.

There is also a runoff election for the Secretary of State race.

Republican Kyle Ardoin will face off against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup. Ardoin is serving as interim Secretary of State after Tom Schedler stepped down. Whoever wins will have to run again in 2019.

And residents across NW Louisiana will decide on a number of propositions.



BOSSIER PARISH:

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 1 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 2 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 3 of 5

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 4 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?

Police Jury Dist. 2 Prop. No. 5 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in Police Jury District 2, Bossier Parish, Louisiana?



CLAIBORNE PARISH:

PW Law Enforcement District (Millage)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Claiborne, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a tax of twelve (12) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,568,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of providing additional funds for the District?

DESOTO PARISH:

Parishwide Proposition (Tax)

Shall the Parish of DeSoto, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), levy a special tax of one and twenty-six hundredths (1.26) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $854,402 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the DeSoto Parish Courthouse and Courthouse Annex?

Town of Logansport Proposition (Millage)

Shall the Town of Logansport, State of Louisiana (the “Town”), levy a four and fifty-one hundredths (4.51) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $34,880 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning with the year 2019, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and keeping in repair the public roads, highways, bridges and drainage facilities within the Town, and for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, supporting and/or operating recreational parks, facilities and equipment in the Town?

NATCHITOCHES PARISH:

Fire Protection District No. 8 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy and collect a special tax of thirteen and ninety-four hundredths (13.94) mills on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $29,040 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?



SABINE PARISH:

North Sabine Fire Protection District Proposition

Shall the North Sabine Fire Protection District, Parish of Sabine, State of Louisiana (“the District”), under the provisions of Article VI, Section 19 of the Louisiana Constitution of Louisiana, Louisiana Revised Statute 40:1499, as amended, and other supplemental constitutional and statutory authority, be re-authorized to levy and collect an ad valorem tax of 7.00 mills for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection in each calendar year on all property subject to taxation in the North Sabine Fire Protection District, Parish of Sabine, for a period of twenty (20) years, commencing in the year 2019 to and including the year 2038 (an estimated $700,000 is reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for the entire first year, and this amount will increase if the value of property subject to taxation increases) said millage to represent an increase of 1.62 mills over the 5.38 mills authorized to be levied through 2018 pursuant to an election held on November 8, 2008?

Parishwide School District Proposition (Millage)

Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Sabine, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to levy a three (3) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $526,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of twenty (20) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2038, for the purpose of providing additional security and safety for the public schools and facilities within the Parish, including acquiring, maintaining, operating and supporting safety equipment, cameras, bulletproof materials and modifications of school buildings and facilities to provide additional security and paying salaries, benefits and/or costs for security personnel?

Road District No. 16, Ward 2 Proposition (Tax)

Shall Road District No. 16, Ward 2 of Sabine Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), levy a fifteen (15) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 (an estimated $171,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and/or repairing public roads and bridges in the District, including ditching and drainage therefor and will not be used for salaries, employee benefits, or the purchase of equipment?

Road District No. 9, Ward 3 Proposition (Tax)

Shall Road District No. 9, Ward 3 of Sabine Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), levy a ten (10) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028 (an estimated $221,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and/or repairing public roads and bridges in the District, including ditching and drainage therefor and will not be used for salaries, employee benefits, or the purchase of equipment?

Wards 3 and 4 Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition (Millage)

Shall Wards 3 and 4 Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Sabine, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy an additional six and eighty-four hundredths (6.84) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $382,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities for the District, for purchasing, operating and maintaining fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment and emergency equipment and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes for the District?

WEBSTER PARISH:

Shongaloo Fire Protection District No. 9 Proposition (Millage Continuation)

Shall Shongaloo Fire Protection District No. 9 of the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a ten and ninety-eight hundredths (10.98) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $167,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, and all other costs incidental thereto, said millage to represent a ninety-eight hundredths of a mill (.98) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on October 17, 2009?