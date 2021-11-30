Wheelchair-bound man killed when struck by vehicle identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A wheelchair-bound man who was struck and killed while crossing a busy road on Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

Calvin Richardson, 63, of Shreveport died when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the 4000 block of Greenwood Rd. around 5:40 p.m. Sunday night. He had several severe injuries and died at the scene just after 5:50 p.m.

He was identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

Police say the driver claims he never saw the man crossing the road.

The incident is still under investigation.