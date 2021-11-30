Wheelchair-bound man killed when struck by vehicle identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A wheelchair-bound man who was struck and killed while crossing a busy road on Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
Calvin Richardson, 63, of Shreveport died when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the 4000 block of Greenwood Rd. around 5:40 p.m. Sunday night. He had several severe injuries and died at the scene just after 5:50 p.m.
He was identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.
Police say the driver claims he never saw the man crossing the road.
The incident is still under investigation.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!