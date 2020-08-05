‘Wheels 4 Dillon’: DPSO & Bringing Joye Program to host fundraiser for disabled teen

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bringing Joye Program are partnering together to host a fundraiser for a 16-year-old disabled boy, and they are asking the community for assistance in making a dream come true.

According to DPS, Dillon Cotton is a charismatic young man from Mansfield who has spent the better part of his life with a disability, and a chair that limits his future dreams. Cotton started a fundraiser on GoFundMe which has already raised $5,190 of the $25,000 needed for a new Action TrackChair.

(Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DPSO says Cotton needs the chair to help him move in a standing position, reach higher shelves, help his family around the house, hunt, fish, and feed his horses which are all things he loves to do. Dillon has also landed himself a job and hopes the chair will help him to be more a more productive employee.

Sheriff Richardson and the Bringing Joye program want to help by hosting a fundraising lunch on August 21. Citizens may drop by one of three locations to pick up a lunch plate that will consist of BBQ Chicken with sides.

Locations will be at the main office in Mansfield, Logansport Substation, and the new Stonewall Substation. Pickup will be between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on that day. Plates can be purchased on-site, or ahead of time by purchasing online. Every penny will go toward the Action TrackChair for Dillon.

“I am asking for your help, and I thank you for considering this opportunity for me,” said Cotton.

“Any amount is a huge help, as you can see this chair is not cheap. Every dollar adds up and I will be grateful for any amount you are willing to donate.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.