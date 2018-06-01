Where to get freebies on National Donut Day 2018

It’s National Donut Day!



If you like doughnuts, this is your lucky day! Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free doughnut of their choice and no purchase is required.

At Dunkin’ Donuts, you can get your choice of any classic doughnut free with the purchase of a beverage.

Every Walmart in America will celebrate the day by giving away one free glazed doughnut per customer.

Captain Lauren Boatman with the Salvation Army says National donut day has a special meaning to the organization.

“Our history with the donut dates back to World War I when our volunteers served coffee and donuts to soldiers on the front lines.

Boatman says the Salvation Army continues to serve veterans through the Merkle Center of Hope in Shreveport.

Since 2016, Dunkin Donuts has been providing donuts for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary to pass out to veterans at the Overton Brooks V-A Medical Center and the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans home.

In addition to reaching out to veterans on June 1st, the Salvation Army has also teamed up with some local donut shops for a Red Kettle Fundraiser. The Dunkin Donuts locations at 5705 Youree Drive in Shreveport and 1701 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City will have Red Kettles set-up in-store June 1st through June 3rd. A third Red Counter Kettle will be at Southern Maid Donuts at 1409 East 70th Street in Shreveport. All donations made to these three red kettles over the weekend will benefit the veterans’ program at the Merkle Center of Hope.

