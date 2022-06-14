SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In observance of Juneteenth, many government agencies will take a day off to commemorate; here is what you need to know.

Several local and state governments joined the federal government in marking Juneteenth as a holiday in 2021 including Louisiana. There are now 49 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth or Freedom Day as it is often called.

Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement about the importance of all Louisianans learning more about Juneteenth

“Juneteenth honors the day when enslaved Americans learned of their freedom, which is an important moment in American history and an appropriate one to honor with a state holiday,” Gov. Edwards said. “There is much work left to be done to ensure that all of our people are treated equally and fairly by the law, by our institutions, and by each other, but it is my hope that Louisianans will take time on this day to reflect about the importance of freedom and equality and learn about the struggles of enslaved people in our country.”

In observance many state and local governments will halt operations for Juneteenth. These closures will affect public services like garbage collection, court operations, mail delivery, and other government business functions.

Juneteenth is Sunday, June 19. Below are government observations of the day.

These closures will not affect emergency services.