White House meeting with Congressional leaders ends with no shutdown deal progress

WASHINGTON D.C. - A White House meeting between President Donald Trump and top congressional leaders produced no tangible progress Wednesday as the federal government remained partially shut down for a 12th day.

Emerging from a briefing in the Situation Room, House Minority Leader-designate Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters outside the White House that Trump had invited leaders back to continue negotiations on Friday.

"We never did get through the complete briefing,” McCarthy said, which was led by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. “I was a little disappointed with some on the other side. Once the secretary started, Senator Schumer interrupted her and they really didn’t want to hear it.”

