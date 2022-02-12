BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base wrapped up several days of a prescribed burn on their East Reservation on Friday morning in an effort to remove underbrush across 123 acres.

Base natural resources director Matthew Stroupp says it’s one way they manage the wildlife-managed 300-acre area east of the runway to help reduce the potential of wildfires in the summer.

“We’re also improving wildlife habitat on the base. We have multiple natural areas on the East Side that the nature conservancy and other organizations use to collect seeds for endangered prairies, and these fires help the ecosystem.”

Stroupp says they pay close attention to the wind direction to keep the burn controlled.

“Today, the wind blew south. So, the burns took place on the south side of the base. When the winds blow out of the north, we burn on the north side of the base so we have three miles to catch the fire should something happen. And that’s how we keep the fires from impacting the local community.”

This week’s burning activities prompted complaints about respiratory difficulties and smoke damage from some east-side housing and Haughton residents. While the burning is done for now, the base says they are a regular process between the months of January and March.

Tom Doker, the Chief of Public Health at the base, says there are precautions people with chronic lung and heart conditions can take.

“Because it can aggravate pre-existing heart problems, and especially you see a lot of concerns with asthmatics. So, they need to be sure to have proper medication around.”

Doker says to keep at least 5 weeks’ worth of medication stocked up during the periods of prescribed burns.

“Your doctor may even recommend that you stay indoors where it’s in conditioned and you have good filters in place,” Doker advised. “And stay in a controlled environment, and limit your time outside, and then if you go outside an N-95 may be effective.”