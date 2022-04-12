SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Strong storms and possible tornadoes brought widespread reports of damage and power outages across the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night.

The wind threat is over, but the threat of flash flooding is increasing across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

As of 11:30 p.m., SWEPCO reported more than 32,000 without power in Caddo Parish alone and another 11,000 in Bossier Parish. According to data aggregating all electric utilities in the region, straight-line winds associated with the storms likely knocked out power to 25% of all power customers in most of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana along the I-20 corridor.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting power lines down on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton. Deputies are responding to several locations where downed trees and damage have been reported in Benton, Haughton, and South Bossier.

Some of the most significant reports of damage are coming out of South Bossier in Golden Meadows, Plantation Trace, and surrounding areas, including the South Bossier Mobile Home park. That’s where Bossier City police and fire have set up a mobile command center.

The city is also setting up a shelter at the Bossier Civic Center for anyone displaced by the storms.

Radar indicated rotation was observed starting near Southern Hills in South Shreveport, tracking through Southeast Shreveport near 70th Street before crossing over into southern Bossier City as the storms moved through before moving on toward Haughton.