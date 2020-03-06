Wiley College celebrates ‘Women of Excellence Week’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In recognition of Women’s History Month, Wiley College is celebrating ‘Women of Excellence’ next week.

This year’s theme is Forward Focused Women, which signifies the creativity, innovation, and barrier breaking spirit of women at Wiley College.

A major part of Wiley’s mission is to create leaders who have a commitment to social good.

Events this year are focused on leadership preparation, empowerment, service, and fellowship.

