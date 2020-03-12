Wiley College moves classes online due to coronavirus

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Wiley College has moved all classes online as the threat of coronavirus continues to spread.

“Due to the increasing concerns of the Coronavirus epidemic, after thoughtful consideration, we have thought it in the best interest of the Wiley Community to cancel all on-campus activities,” read statement released Wednesday night from Wiley College administration.

The decision comes just hours after at least one case in Caddo Parish, less than 40 miles away across the Louisiana state line, was confirmed by state health officials.

“As recently as today, there have been reported cases as nearby as Longview, TX and two reported cases in Louisiana. As this situation rapidly unfolds, we want to ensure that we keep the safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends at the forefront of our decision making,” the Wiley statement said. “Albeit an unfortunate circumstance, precaution is our first priority.”

“We have worked with our health and wellness department to communicate tips and provide a “stage chart” that offers context to the messaging we may be receiving from the media. We will continue to update the campus community as more definitive information becomes available. As many of you know, Founders Week is one of the largest annual events for Wiley College. We are currently working through the ramifications this unprecedented situation created and we share in your disappointment.”

The East Texas college has laid out a realignment plan to support the operation of the college while the precautions remain in place:

CourseworkBeginning March 16th, Wiley College will transition all face-to-face classes due to the COVID-19.



Classes will be moved to distance learning courses; All courses will be administered through CANVAS, Wiley’s Learning Management Platform.



Faculty will receive additional training beginning March 11th to ensure the transition is administered seamlessly.



During the week of March 16th, students will be instructed to visit IT to absolve any technical challenges they may experience with CANVAS. Students have access to CANVAS on phone devices.



Athletics All athletic games are canceled for the duration of the season. The cancellation pertains to the baseball and men’s and women’s track and field teams.



NAIA has formed a special committee to review the coronavirus’ impact on student-athletes; the College is awaiting NAIA’s decision to determine our next steps.



Graduation Wiley will host graduation on May 2, 2019, at Marshall High School. However, the Baccalaureate program (May 1, 2020) will be canceled (the venue is closed quarters).



Travel Restrictions Travel and programmatic activities have been suspended for the A Capella Choir, Melvin B. Tolson/Denzel Washington Forensics Society and all other student-related events.Faculty and staff attendance to professional conferences have been suspended until further notice.



Recruitment travel will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.



Prevention: Please follow CDC recommendations to help prevent transmission of COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



Stay home when you are sick.



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

