Wiley College to bring students back on campus for Spring 2021

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Wiley College has decided to return to on-campus instruction for the Spring 2021 semester.

Officials at Wiley College announced Thursday that they will bring students back on campus in January. They also outlined the Spring 2021 Reopening Plan.

Here are some key dates you need to keep in mind if you plan to attend Wiley College next semester:

Classes will begin Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

There won’t be a spring break for March 29 through April 1

Residential life check-in will happen on Saturday, Jan. 9, and Sunday, Jan. 10

The last week of classes, April 19 through April 23, will be held virtually. Finals will be held virtually from April 27 through April 30.

Graduation will be held on May 1, 2021

