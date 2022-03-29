SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Wednesday’s forecast has severe weather moving into the area in the early morning hours. Whether it will lead to school closures and delays around ArkLaTex remains to be seen.

Get daily forecasts and exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

The higher threat of severe thunderstorms could begin around 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Wednesday. The storms will be moving into Texarkana/Atlanta/Jefferson/Marshall between sunrise and 9 a.m., where there is a ‘slight risk’ threat of severe weather. Tornadoes could develop once the storms have moved east of Shreveport.

No school districts have reported any plans for closures or delays, but we will provide updates on school closures as they come in here and on the KTAL NBC 6 News app.