William 'Bubba' Dickerson memorialized on trolley

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business remembers an employee who had a great impact on people in the community.

Dozens of people gathered at East Ridge Country Club to celebrate the life of William 'Bubba' Dickerson.

He was a driver at iShuttle, a transportation service for several years, bringing joy to everyone he encountered.

This afternoon iShuttle dedicated a trolley to Dickerson. "He never met a stranger. He loved to work, he loved hunting and fishing," said Wanda Doremire, Sister.



"He's got to be sitting in that trolley looking down and smiling," said Linda Dickerson, Sister.



"He was cherished by many in this community. With his memories and everything with the trolley. We just thought it made sense to dedicate the trolley to Bubba," said David Wimberly, iShuttle.

He passed away while working on March 12th because of respiratory failure.

