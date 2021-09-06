Willis-Knighton addresses violence in Shreveport after hospital damaged in deadly shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport hospital damaged in the crossfire of a deadly shootout at one of the city’s busiest intersections over the weekend has issued a statement expressing concern about the escalating violence.

“As North and Central Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider and corporate citizen, we too are concerned about the escalation of violent events across our community and those taking place in any neighborhood,” Willis-Knighton Health System said in a statement released early Monday afternoon.

The Willis-Knighton Pierremont Health Center at the intersection of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns was struck by gunfire in the shootout late Saturday night that left a 13-year-old dead and three more wounded. At last check, police said two of them were in critical condition.

Other nearby businesses and vehicles at the intersection were also struck by bullets, including an SUV with a mother and two children inside. Miraculously, there were no injuries in that vehicle or in and around the hospital.

In the statement, the health system expressed concern about the violence in the city and called on local, state, and federal officials to do something about it.

Patient and employee safety is always paramount at Willis-Knighton Health System. Twenty four-hour security is maintained at all our hospitals, and although affected by the recent events of Saturday, Sept. 4, those involved were off our campus and outside of our control. We sincerely appreciate the officers of the Shreveport Police Department for their rapid response to the incident. As North and Central Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider and corporate citizen, we too are concerned about the escalation of violent events across our community and those taking place in any neighborhood. We have personnel and patients at facilities and clinics throughout Shreveport as well as Bossier. We pray for the families of those innocent lives lost and call on our local, area, state, and federal law enforcement, elected and appointed officials to partner and work collaboratively in developing a decisive and swift plan of action to address these matters as soon as possible. Willis-Knighton Health System – Aug. 6, 2021

Saturday’s deadly shooting was the 63rd in Shreveport so far this year. Police say they have arrested a juvenile in the case.