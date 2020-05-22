Willis-Knighton celebrates discharge of youngest COVID-19 patient to date

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hospital staff and family members celebrated the discharge Thursday of Willis-Knighton’s youngest COVID-19 patient to date, an 11-year-old boy who spent a week on a ventilator.

In a video posted to the health system’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon, staff at Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health lined the exit with cheers and messages of hope as Zykier Prim was wheeled out of the hospital.

“That’s one of the best parts about our job is to get to witness these amazing recoveries, and the amazing care they get from the doctors to the nurses,” said RN Tiffany Williamson in the video. “And to see somebody so sick and then you get to see that emotional, you know, wheel out of the hospital and everybody cheering and everything. I mean, it was emotional. It brought tears to my eyes.”

“It’s great. Any time we get a sick child who’s on the verge of dying or has significant issues, it’s always gratifying to see them walk out and be well and be back with their family,” said Pediatric Intensive Care Dr. Minh Q. Tran.

In the post, the health system expressed gratitude for Prim’s recovery and the care he received from our pediatric healthcare heroes.

Caddo Parish has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Northwest Louisiana, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Health has not released age-specific data on cases by parish but of the 36,504 cases reported statewide, only 706 of them are have been under the age of 18.

