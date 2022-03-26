SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Willis-Knighton Health System is leading a humanitarian project to help Ukraine.

Doctors and staff came together on Friday to show their support for the country under siege.

Willis-Knighton has a longtime relationship with Ukraine through the World Kare Initiative, where surgical institutes were developed to provide care for orphanages. Willis-Knighton doctors traveled to Ukraine in 1986 after the Chernobyl disaster to bring expertise and medical care to children experiencing a high rate of cancer after the meltdown.

The hospital has established a medical supply project to donate supplies, equipment, and cash for Ukrainians as they fight the Russian invaders.

“My heart hurts for when I hear about the bombings, damages to burnout buildings that these people worked so hard for. But the Ukrainian people are a solid people. They are dedicated and loving. It’s ashamed their in this war and we pray for them,” said Monsignor Earl Provenza, Dean of Western Deanery.

“My experience there was unbelievable. The people of the Ukraine are incredibly bright. They are incredibly talented, eager to learn, and have an undying spirit that inspired me. When I left from these missions where I was supposed to be helping them, I felt like I was being helped in return,” said Dr. Daryl Marx, Physician Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

“It’s a real war here in my country. It’s believe me, a brutal and violent war here. We have the only solution … to fight. Because our enemies pursue the one goal, believe me, to destroy us,” said Dr. Nick Kucher, Willis-Knighton World Kare Initiative.

Willis-Knighton developed six Laparoscopic surgery institutes for orphanages in Ukraine, and it’s believed their center built in Donetsk was blown up by Russian troops. The Medical Supply Project has a goal of $500,000, and employees are donating their own money to help.