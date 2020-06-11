Willis-Knighton Health System issues statement acknowledging ‘Black Lives Matter’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Willis-Knighton Health System says they stand with the African-American citizens in Northwest Louisiana and they are acknowledging that Black Lives Matter.

“As we deliver quality and accessible healthcare, equal employment opportunities, and provide charitable giving, we strive to make a better community, free from racism, inequality or oppression of any kind. We support justice, fairness, and goodness that all Americans deserve. We must do better to heal the wounds of our nation and treat each other with dignity and respect. At Willis-Knighton we pledge to continue working toward that goal. Willis-Knighton Health System

