SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport hit a milestone Monday, reporting no COVID-positive patients for the first time in two years since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Willis-Knighton Health System Dr. Joseph Bocchini says although this is a win for the hospital, the pandemic is far from over.

“It does mean that this virus is still here and, in fact, many of the cases are being caused by these omicron sub-variants, some of which we already know spread more readily than omicron did.”

Dr. Bocchini stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, booster shots, and taking a COVID test when feeling symptoms to help fight the virus.