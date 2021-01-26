Willis-Knighton joins LSU Health Shreveport to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis‐Knighton Health System has joined LSU Health Shreveport in a collaborative agreement to support the existing community COVID‐19 vaccinations program at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds.

“On behalf of LSU Health Shreveport, I extend my deepest appreciation to Willis‐Knighton Health System for providing vaccine which allows us to continue our efforts to vaccinate those over 70 as quickly as possible. The recent rise in COVID‐19 cases in our community, coupled with the arrival of the more infectious COVID mutation, makes timely delivery of the vaccine more important than ever,” Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, Dr.G. E. Ghali said in a statement Tuesday.

Community Vaccine, powered by LSU Health, Willis‐Knighton, and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport‐Bossier, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Health, follows state health department eligibility guidelines in administering the vaccine.

Willis‐Knighton will deliver its next shipment of 1,950 doses of vaccine to LSU Health and provide staff support for vaccination efforts on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Jan. 28. The vaccines will be administered at four drive‐thru stations in the large parking lot parallel to I‐20 and adjacent to Fair Grounds Field on 3701 Hudson.

Willis‐Knighton will also continue to share vaccine and staff for the community program as vaccine supplies become available.

“This is an example of what can be accomplished when health organizations collaborate to address

community needs,” President and CEO of Willis‐Knighton Health System, James K. Elrod, said in a statement Tuesday.

“As a supporter of LSU Health Shreveport since its inception, we are proud to provide our resources to this effort. We urge patients of Willis‐Knighton to take advantage of this well‐organized community program to receive their vaccine.”

Community Vaccine offers a single point of registration for Louisiana residents to receive vaccine using the established logistics capabilities of LSU Health Shreveport and its medical school. The project is coordinated by infectious disease specialist John Vanchiere, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, with support by LSUHS students. Critical support is provided by the Louisiana National Guard, and faculty and students of BPCC and SUSLA.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine should preregister by visiting the LSU Health Shreveport

website: lsuhs.edu where additional details about the process are also found.