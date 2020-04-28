Willis-Knighton requests all patients, visitors to wear masks at its hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Willis-Knighton is now requesting all patients and visitors coming to its hospitals to wear a mask or cloth face covering.

With the relaxation of restrictions on outpatient procedures, now allowing hospitals to perform those that are time sensitive, Willis-Knighton anticipates additional people on in its hospital campuses.

According to Vice President of Quality and Clinical Performance Claire Rebouche the recommendation, effective Tuesday, April 28, is made to better protect patients, visitors and staff from being exposed to asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals.

Patients undergoing outpatient procedures as well as the person accompanying the patient should both wear a mask when at a Willis-Knighton facility. The mouth and nose should always be covered.

Don’t have a mask? They are easy to make. An instructional video by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4.

