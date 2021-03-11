Willis-Knighton to provide free COVID-19 testing in Bossier City

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Willis-Knighton Health System will be providing free COVID-19 testing this weekend in Bossier City.

The testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at the WK Bossier Medical Health Pavilion on 2449 Hospital Dr.

COVID-19 testing will be offered to the first 250 people 12 and older, with children and expectant mothers receiving priority.

Free testing is open to those who are not currently COVID positive or have a history of COVID-19 and have not received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to accompany them to sign an informed consent.

Results will be provided by phone within 24 hours of the test.