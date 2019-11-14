Wills for Heroes providing free legal help for local first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local lawyers are providing free legal services to the people who work to keep you safe every day.

The Louisiana State Bar Association’s Young Lawyer’s Division, the Harry V. Booth – Judge Henry A. Politz Inn of Court, and the Shreveport Bar Association are hosting a Wills for Heroes Event for your organization. The Wills for Heroes Foundation works nationwide with affiliate organizations to provide free wills and other estate planning documents to first responders which include police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Slots are filled for the program on Friday, November 15, but they will be holding another program in the spring. Click here to find out more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.