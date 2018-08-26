Shreveport - How would you like to "WIN from the beginning?"

"We've all gone through various struggles," said Dr. Markey Pierre, one of seven authors of the book, "WIN from the beginning." "The real challenge that I see is, we have this consistency of tenacity to move through it and get where we need to be."

Seven women collaborate to give you seven different perspectives on some of life's questions. They feel that their book could help people in Shreveport and beyond unlock the potential that they've never realized.

"[People] set those goals and allow them to lay dormant," said collaborator Kimberly Green. "Because of work, a spouse, children and everything else that occurs. Most of the time they never accomplish those dreams or those goals."