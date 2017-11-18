Breaking News
Winds fan grass fire near Century Tel

Local News

by: Nancy Morris Cook

The Bossier City Fire Department responded to a large grass fire Saturday near the CenturyLink Center that burned about 2 to 3 acres of a vacant field and sent heavy smoke throughout much of the area.

Firefighters were called at about 2:20 PM to a field that had caught fire just northwest of the intersection CenturyLink Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway.

The fire spread quickly due mostly to the strong afternoon winds however Bossier City firefighters manage to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes and prevented it from damaging any structures including nearby nursing facilities. No injuries were reported. 

Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

