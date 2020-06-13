Winds ground first flight of 2020 Red River Balloon Rally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Strong winds Friday night are delaying take-off for an annual high-flying event.

The first flight of this year’s Red River Balloon Rally: Overflight Edition was canceled due to unsafe flying conditions.

Hot air balloon pilots met at Pierre Bossier Mall around 6 p.m. to make the final decision.

Because of coronavirus concerns, the traditional outdoor festival was scrapped this year, so people can watch the balloons fly from the safety and comfort of home.

“Thank God that we have an event that we can kind of support our community, as well as add a little touch to it,” said Shalisa Roland, Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “So, we still have our hot air balloons no matter what COVID-19 does.”

“We want to stay safe, but we also want to show you something big, bright and pretty,” said Karen Kent, hot air balloon pilot.

The next flight is scheduled Saturday morning at 7, weather permitting. Additional flights are scheduled for Saturday night and Sunday morning.

You can find live updates on the routes the balloons will take on the event’s Facebook page and on redriverballoonrally.com.

This is the fifth year for the event. NBC 6 is a proud sponsor of the Red River Balloon Rally.

