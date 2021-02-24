Winnfield Funeral Home to distribute water to Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local funeral home will be distributing water this weekend to residents in Shreveport.

The free drive-thru water distribution will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Winnfield Funeral Home on 3701 Hollywood Ave.

Free quesadillas and chips will also be provided while residents pick up water.

City of Shreveport Water and Sewerage Director William Daniel said Wednesday that everyone in Shreveport should have water by the end of the day, although a boil advisory will remain in place for consumption and cooking.