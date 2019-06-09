Local News

Winning ticket worth half a billion dollars

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 05:49 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:49 PM CDT

SAN DIEGO. (NBC) 

A lottery ticket worth more than half a billion dollars is sold at a San Diego convenience store. 

The winning ticket in Friday's mega millions drawing was purchased at the Sorrento Deli-Mart, shining a spot light on this local lunch spot.   

The co-owner is celebrating his good fortune, and publicity. 

"I'm excited, I mean, out of the whole United States to happen here in this spot in San Diego, that's wonderful," Mazen Mikhael said.

There's still no word on the winner. 
 

