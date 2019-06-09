Winning ticket worth half a billion dollars
SAN DIEGO. (NBC)
A lottery ticket worth more than half a billion dollars is sold at a San Diego convenience store.
The winning ticket in Friday's mega millions drawing was purchased at the Sorrento Deli-Mart, shining a spot light on this local lunch spot.
The co-owner is celebrating his good fortune, and publicity.
"I'm excited, I mean, out of the whole United States to happen here in this spot in San Diego, that's wonderful," Mazen Mikhael said.
There's still no word on the winner.
More Stories
-
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man lost his life this…
-
SHREVEPORT, La (
-
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) As raw sewage gushes from a broken sewer…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.