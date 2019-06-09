Winning ticket worth half a billion dollars

SAN DIEGO. (NBC)

A lottery ticket worth more than half a billion dollars is sold at a San Diego convenience store.

The winning ticket in Friday's mega millions drawing was purchased at the Sorrento Deli-Mart, shining a spot light on this local lunch spot.

The co-owner is celebrating his good fortune, and publicity.

"I'm excited, I mean, out of the whole United States to happen here in this spot in San Diego, that's wonderful," Mazen Mikhael said.

There's still no word on the winner.

