Winter weather impacts Shreveport trash pick up schedule

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There will be some changes this week in the City of Shreveport’s trash pick up schedule due to the winter weather.

According to the Solid Waste Department, the snow and ice has impacted the garbage collection times and dates and there will be some adjustments this week’s schedule:

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 – No garbage collection

– No garbage collection Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 – Monday’s garbage will be collected

– Monday’s garbage will be collected Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 – Tuesday’s garbage will be collected

Trash pick up is expected to be on schedule for the remainder of the week.