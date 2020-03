A Wisconsin man is dead after being hit early Friday morning on I-20 in Harrison County.

Texas Texas Department of Public Safety says Allan Onucko of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was walking westbound in the middle lane of I-20 for an as yet undetermined reason.

A semi, driven by Dejon Jackson of Bossier City, hit Onucko.

The roadway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.