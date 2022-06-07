MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A shooting at a Marshall clothing store that wounded two women leaves employees at nearby businesses rattled as police continue to search for the gunman.

“You look up and you see about 20 to 30 cops in the parking lot, all of them with guns and running,” said Gold Star Finance manager Ande Augustine. Her office is two doors down from the Citi Trends store where the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Monday.

“Then when you realize what’s really going on, it just kind of stops you, and shocks you. It’s horrible.”

Marshall police have identified 39-year-old Montrell Hatton as the gunman, and Augustine says she’s seen him there before.

“It’s just scary sitting here looking outside because when he walks by, it’s somebody who walked by before.”

As of Tuesday evening, Hatton remained at large.

Augustine has placed a flower outside the door of the Citi Trends in support of the victims, who were rushed to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Employees of nearby businesses placed flowers outside the doors of Citi Trends in Marshall, where two women were shot and wounded Monday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The violence hitting so close to home – and work – has Augustine thinking about how quickly a typical workday can turn into a nightmare.

“Then after the fact, you see what happened and it’s just, like, scary because you don’t know who’s going to walk in that door. You might be the next person to come up and somebody have a really bad day and either they’re going to freak out on you, or they’re going to cry really hard, or you just don’t know people these days.”

Augustine says she spoke with the owner of the company this morning about safety measures to be put in place such as cameras in an event something like this happens again.

Anyone with information about Hatton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous, can call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.