Woman arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from employer

A Caddo Parish woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole money from the credit union where she was employed.
 
Alyse Jones, 22, of Bethany, was a member service officer at Carter Federal Credit Union in the 6800 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Jones is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from her cash drawer and the credit union vault.  

Jones tried to cover up the crime by manipulating the company computer system to show customer withdrawals. However, a company audit uncovered the theft and law enforcement was notified.
 
On Wednesday Jones was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for felony theft.

