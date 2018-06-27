Woman charged after decomposing dog found inside home

A local woman is facing charges after a dead dog was discovered inside her home.

Bossier City Police arrested 30-year-old Latoya Hall Wednesday in the 1300 block of Burchette St.

Officers were dispatched to Hall’s home to assist Bossier Animal Control about a complaint regarding a dead dog. Based on the decomposition of the dog, it had been deceased for a while.

Police also learned the dog had been in the care of Hall for the last few weeks.

Hall was charged with one count of cruelty to animals and her bond has been set at $10,000.