Woman, child killed in fatal Lakeside crash identified

Two people died and another is seriously injured after a crash in Shreveport Friday night.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the names of the woman and child killed in a crash Friday night in Lakeside.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Milam Street near the railroad overpass.

According to the coroner’s office, 34-year-old Zwannica McBride died at the scene. Ja’Siyah McBride, 5, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she later died.

The coroner’s office says both were passengers in the vehicle. Autopsies have been ordered for both.

The third person in the car was also taken to the hospital with what was described by police as serious injuries. The age and condition of that victim have not been released.

Shreveport police are investigating the crash.