Woman claims abduction, carjacking from Bossier City casino, police investigating

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a woman claimed she was kidnapped by a man who popped up in her back seat as she left a Bossier City casino Wednesday night.

According to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 23-mile marker on Interstate 49 in southern Miller County to check on a report of a woman attempting to flag down traffic.

Deputies say the 36-year-old woman told them that a man she did not know appeared in the back seat of her car as she was leaving Margaritaville Resort Casino and directed her to drive north on Interstate 49. The woman told deputies that she ultimately was able to convince him to allow her to pull her vehicle over on the side of the road. That’s when she says she was able to get out of the car and tried to flag someone down for help.

Deputies were unable to find any sign of the alleged assailant at the scene and they do not have a detailed description.

The woman was checked out at the scene and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Multiple units from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, the Bowie County, Texas Sheriff’s Office, and the Arkansas State Police assisted in gathering information, searching for the alleged assailant, and processing the vehicle and scene.

Traci Landry, PIO, says investigators are working to corroborate the woman’s story.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with investigators of the Bossier City Police Department in the on-going investigation.

