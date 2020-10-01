Woman dies after 2 SUVs collide in East Texas

KILGORE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas woman was killed after her SUV collided with another SUV and then struck a tree.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on FM-2767, 5 miles west of Kilgore.

According to DPS, the driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, 23-year-old Maranda Jetrudis Reichardt, of Kilgore, was traveling westbound when she went off the road and then came back on the road where she struck an eastbound 2018 Jeep Latitude driven by 18-year-old Casey Lynn McNaughton, of Kilgore.

The impact of the accident caused Reichardt’s SUV to travel into a ditch and strike a tree.

Reichardt was ejected from her SUV and died at the scene. She was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.

McNaughton was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.