A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while trying to cross a major street in Bossier City.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Airline Dr. near Green Acres Blvd.

Police say 59-year-old Robin Williams, who was wearing dark clothing, was crossing the roadway when she was hit.

Williams was taken to University Health where she died from injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No impairment was suspected and no citations were issued.