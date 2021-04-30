Woman dies after head-on crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman was killed early Friday morning after her pickup truck collided head-on with a car in Natchitoches Parish.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 117 north of LA Hwy 118.

According to Louisiana State Police, a 2008 Cadillac CTDS, driven by 45-year-old Brian A. Todd, of Olla, was traveling southbound when he crossed the center lines into the northbound lane and hit a 2001 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 61-year-old Tommie Scoggins, of Provencal, head-on.

Scoggins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Todd, who was wearing his seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.