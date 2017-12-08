Woman dies after husband runs over her in parking lot

Shreveport Police continue their investigation into a crash that led to the death of a Bossier City woman Thursday.

Janelle Berger, 72, was pronounced dead at University Health after being run over by a truck, driven by her husband, William Berger.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Dalzell Street in reference to a major accident that occurred on the parking lot of Great Raft Brewery.

Officers arrived and learned that a female who was walking on the parking lot was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Crash Investigations Unit responded to the scene and began their inquiry.

Investigators examined the scene and collected video and other evidence.

William Berger was transported to the Shreveport Police Complex where he voluntarily submitted to chemical testing.

Preliminary findings showed no signs of impairment however, toxicology reports on the blood specimens voluntarily submitted are pending. Investigators do not suspect foul play. Berger was released from police custody.