MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a woman in East Texas.

According to the Marshall Police Department, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday 63-year-old Lynda Moore Carter, of Jefferson, was driving near the intersection of Victory Dr. and East Houston St. when she crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic and ended up in a wooded area.

Carter died at the hospital from her injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.