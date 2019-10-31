Woman hit by Caddo school bus in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was hit by a Caddo school bus while crossing the street Thursday morning in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.

It happened before sunrise at 6:47 a.m. at the intersection of Hearne and Sunnybrook and it involved bus 477, according to Caddo school spokeswoman Mary Nash Wood. The driver was reportedly making a right turn on to Sunnybrook as it headed to the next stop on the route.

It’s not clear whether the woman was in the crosswalk at the time. SPD Public Information Officer Christina Curtis said there was no additional information available as of late Thursday morning about the circumstances surrounding the collision. No citations have been issued at this time, but Curtis said the investigation is ongoing.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to Shreveport police. Wood says she is expected to make a full recovery.

There were several students on the bus at the time. They were picked up by another school bus and taken to school without further incident.

Wood says the bus will be inspected and the driver on leave pending screening, as is standard practice in any traffic incidents involving school buses as the district conducts its own investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.