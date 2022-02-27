SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One woman is dead and a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a late-Saturday night crash in southeast Shreveport, according to Shreveport Police.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the fatal victim as 71-year-old Melinda P. Marshall.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday Shreveport police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1900 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When they arrived, officers found the victims, who were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

Police say a man driving a white pickup truck westbound on Bert Kouns attempted to turn south on Youree Drive and hit Marshall’s vehicle.

An autopsy has been ordered.