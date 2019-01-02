Woman injured in Monday night shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Shreveport, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for answers this morning after a woman is sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to a home on South Brookwood drive to investigate a possible prowler Monday night around ten.

The victim was shot, but right now police are not sure if she was shot by a potential prowler.

Investigators are still working to find out what lead to the shooting.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

