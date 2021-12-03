Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Shreveport woman killed Thursday night in a crash on I-49.

Mary A. Adams, 81, was involved in a collision that occurred around 9:23 p.m. on I-49 South near the Pierremont Road exit.

Adams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy has been ordered.