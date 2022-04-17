SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of a woman who died Saturday morning shortly after she was pulled from a burning condo in east Shreveport.

The coroner’s office says Jacquelyn Renee Murphy, 63, died at 8:30 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital about an hour after she was pulled from her condo in the 3500 block of Eastlake Drive.

An off-duty officer who also lives at the Eastwood on the Bayou condominiums spotted smoke coming from the roof of the two-story unit around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and called it in.

The units on either side of the burning condo were evacuated safely, but firefighters had to conduct a search and rescue effort to find Murphy as they worked to contain the flames.

The blaze remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was ordered.