SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a woman has died from injuries suffered in a fiery crash near downtown Shreveport Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. when the woman lost control of her car on N. Spring St. near Ernest’s New Orleans Restaurant and crashed under the Market St. overpass. The vehicle caught fire.

The woman was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport, where she died from her injuries.

Police say speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

N. Spring St. remains closed before the split to Market St. as the crash investigation continues and crews work to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.