Woman killed in hit-and-run incident named

A local woman struck and killed by a motor vehicle in southwest Shreveport Friday, December 14, 2018 has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Darlene Rankins Terral, 64, of Timothy Circle in Shreveport, was killed when she was struck by a sedan in the 3300 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, near Dean Road, just before 7 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she succumbed to her injuries just after 9:30 p.m. According to Shreveport police, the vehicle that struck her fled the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.