Woman traveling cross-country to stop veteran suicides

MAUD, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of two veterans is on a mission to save those who fought for our country from themselves.

Michele Ladd is traveling the United States and stopping in communities to speak with vets and share their stories. The New York native’s goal is to save a life.

According to the National Veterans Foundation, 22 veterans commit suicide every day. Ladd wants to reduce that number to zero through her community outreach and sharing resources for veterans online.

“As long as I can pay it forward and share these resources and share these stories, I think it’s making a little bit of a difference,” said Ladd. “And soon, once I’ve been on the road for a while, I hope it makes a lot more of a difference. ‘Cause it’s important. We need to save these lives.”

Ladd is in the midst of an 8,000-mile tour. Her next stop is Pocahontas, Arkansas.

She’s looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of her mission. You can find more information here: NationalVeteranResources.com.

