Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex unveil state-of-the-art monument in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex paid tribute to women veterans and unveiled a state of the art women veterans monument in Bossier City.

A large crowd gathered Wednesday morning for the dedication ceremony outside of the Bossier City Municipal Complex on Benton Rd.

There are over 2 million women Veterans in the country and women represent over 20 percent of the active-duty military force.

This monument is a one-of-a-kind original work of art and the dedication is a historic occasion. It is the first monument of its kind in the southern United States.





Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex Monument

Following the dedication, Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland and Mayor Lo Walker presided over the Louisiana Honor Medal Ceremony.

The Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex is a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring women Veterans from all five military services together for comradery, support, education, and community service.

For more information visit https://www.womenveteransofthearklatex.org/.

