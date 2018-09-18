Women veterans working to build memorial

sculpture study for Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex

You can help Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex (WVOTA) raise money to build a memorial at the Bossier City Municipal Complex.

They will host their annual fall fundraiser on September 21, 2018 at On the Bayou Southern Kitchen.

It’s located at 2950 Hwy 80 East in Haughton.

The event runs from 4:30 to 9:00pm in the Banquet Room.

The theme is “Christmas in September”.

There will be Christmas themed vendors and tables set up with WVOTA information.

Local businesses have donated products or gift certificates for the raffle.

Tickets are $5 each. Proceeds from fees and raffle go directly to the statue fund.

There will be several opportunities for people to donate money or purchase memorial stones that can be placed at the base of the statue.

Memorial stones can be found on the website at www.womenveteransofthearklatex.org