SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport home for veterans is getting a major facelift, thanks to a $12,000 grant and collaboration between volunteers from Home Depot and Barksdale Air Force Base.

Woody’s Home for Veterans‘s mission is to provide a stable home environment for homeless veterans in need of ongoing psychiatric care. It offers free transitional and long-term housing and necessities to veterans facing homelessness and dealing with mental illnesses, such as PTSD and depression.

“Food, shelter, clothing, anything,” said founder Ronald Key, known as Doc Key. “We take them to their doctor’s appointments. We take them to Mudbug games.“

Key bought the house in 2003, but it was built in 1923 and it is in dire need of repairs. So he applied for a grant through Home Depot and the company came through with the money needed to cover the costs of rehabilitating the property on Jordan Street, which includes two houses.

“I’m just excited. This was four years in the making and the pandemic killed us for two years,” said Key.

“They had a lot of water damage on the exterior of this house that was making the wood decay away, which ultimately could’ve made this house fall,” said Bossier City Home Depot store manager Chris Cox. “So these veterans that is in this home would not have a place to go.”

Since opening, the organization says it has helped more than 20 veterans facing homelessness.

“Most will live out the rest of their lives here. They either don’t have a home, the family can’t handle them, or their family took advantage of them when they were home.”

More than 40 volunteers showed up Monday to do the rehab work on the houses.

“To be able to have this opportunity to support the community, be a representative of the base, a representative for their Air Force Sergeants Association, grateful for everybody that volunteered,” said Barksdale Airman and volunteer Marcus Simon. “Grateful to be here.”

Volunteers will return to Woody’s Home for Veterans July 29 to finish the project.